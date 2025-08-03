Bron Breakker was seen limping and was assisted to the back following his tag team match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night One). Fightful Select has provided an update after footage of Breakker circulated online.

After the match, Breakker was seen with his knee taped. A fan attending a photo-op event on August 3 noted that Breakker arrived nearly an hour late. A WWE representative accompanying him was urging staff to move quickly through the session once Breakker arrived.

The attendee also observed that Breakker’s knee looked “a bit swollen.” When asked about the severity of the situation, a source stated that Breakker was set to be evaluated and expressed hope that the injury wasn’t serious.

At SummerSlam 2025 (Night One), Breakker teamed with Bronson Reed in a losing effort against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

During a recent appearance on the “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast, Raquel Rodriguez shared her thoughts on the importance of house shows.

On missing more WWE house shows: “A big part of me. We just did a big super show in Texas and had that little loop, which was cool and fun because we got to go to our hometowns. We just did a super show in Mexico and it was the hottest crowds we’ve been in front of. Mexico crowds are the best. I do miss them. I feel like they are missed opportunities of us being part of the group, being part of the fans, bettering ourselves as a tag team, working together and getting those reps that we haven’t had before. I think we should do more of them, I really do.”

On how it can be more nerve-wracking to try things on live TV instead: “It’s definitely nerve-racking to try things on live TV, so it’s fun to be able to try things at live events.”

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella made her return to WWE earlier this year at the 2025 Royal Rumble pay-per-view and has been a regular presence on programming ever since.

In a recent interview with ET, Nikki shared that one of her goals is to prove to the current WWE roster that stepping away from the ring for an extended period doesn’t have to signal the end of their careers. She said,

“It’s so my happy place, always has been. In WWE, we’re family. Why do we even use the word retirement in the wrestling industry? None of us ever retire, we just go away for a bit, but we always come back. That’s the beauty of what we do where we’re sports entertainment, different from just sports. We can entertain for so long. We’re seeing it with a lot of men in the division right now. A lot of men have been there for a very long time, and they’re champions and holding top stories. It’s nice to come back and show that us women can do that too. That’s this new road I’m paving for women. The women who are there now, they can come back in 20 years after having a kid and being an entrepreneur and doing other things in life, and you can still be in this era and kick butt and have fun and be who you are in that ring. Not just for the men, but for the women, too.”

Former WWE Champion Big E recently praised Raquel Rodriguez for evolving her in-ring style after receiving criticism from WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash about “working small.”

Speaking on the “Countdown to SummerSlam” show, Big E noted that Rodriguez took Nash’s feedback seriously and made noticeable adjustments to her performance, earning respect for her willingness to adapt and improve. He said,

“I want to talk a bit about the rise of Raquel Rodriguez. I think people have been understandably critical of Raquel. Look, I remember back to NXT she was, in many ways, kind of put in the same class as Rhea and Bianca, but the bar is so high with those two, and I think people were waiting for her to earn that positioning, to be a rightful third. Kevin Nash, I think, a few weeks ago, was very critical of Raquel, and said that she needed to work bigger. What I loved was the way that Raquel received that. She didn’t complain, she didn’t whine, she didn’t run from it. She said, ‘If that’s what Kevin Nash believes, I’m going to take that to heart. I’m going to start working bigger.’ Immediately, within like a week of seeing those comments, I saw a real change in Raquel, seeing her match with Rhea at Night of Champions, even in a loss, that was the best version I’d seen up until then, at Evolution as well, seeing how sharp she was. I’m telling you this version of Raquel is someone she should really be proud of.”