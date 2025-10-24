WWE NXT’s Fallon Henley is said to be back in action after suffering an injury scare earlier this month.

According to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez stated that Henley is “fine now” and has officially been medically cleared to compete. This update follows concern from fans after both Henley and her Fatal Influence partner, Jacy Jayne, were hurt during a recent NXT live event.

The incident reportedly occurred during a match involving Sol Ruca and Zaria, when a mistimed spot left Henley shaken up. While specific details regarding the nature of her injury were not made public, initial reports suggested it could have been significant enough to keep her sidelined for some time. Fortunately, that no longer appears to be the case.

Although Henley did not wrestle on this week’s WWE NXT broadcast, she did make her presence felt at ringside. Accompanied by Jayne and Lainey Reid, Henley was in the corner for their tag team match against Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame. During the bout, Henley played a key role in securing the win for her stable, distracting the referee at a pivotal moment before joining in on a post-match beatdown. Paxley ultimately fought them off, but the sequence marked Henley’s first on-screen appearance since the injury.

Henley’s return comes at a critical time for Fatal Influence, who have been steadily building momentum in the NXT women’s division. With both she and Jayne now reportedly cleared, it seems the group will continue their push on the road to the next major NXT event.