Jon Moxley received some high praise from AEW referee Bryce Remsburg following this week’s emotional tribute to PAC.

AEW dedicated the September 30 episode of Dynamite to the late Benjamin Satterley, who passed away just days earlier at the age of 40. PAC had most recently been aligned with Moxley as a member of The Death Riders.

Moxley was featured throughout the tribute episode. His post-AEW All Out comments aired early in the broadcast before he successfully defended the AEW Continental Championship against Orange Cassidy. Moxley later accompanied Marina Shafir to ringside and joined the commentary team for the main event.

Following the show, Remsburg took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes interaction he had with Moxley during what was understandably an emotional night for the AEW roster.

“Ace of the ring. Ace of the locker room,” Remsburg wrote.

According to Remsburg, Moxley deliberately waited until the cameras were elsewhere before approaching him and offering some words of support.

“Mox waited until he knew the camera was not on us and came up behind me and put his hands on my shoulders and said ‘this is intense, but we’re gonna get through it together’”

Remsburg closed his message by expressing his appreciation for the AEW locker room.

“Proud to play for this team.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: PAC Tribute Results 9/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.