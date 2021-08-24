This week’s edition of the hit Youtube series Being The Elite once again takes us behind the scenes of all things AEW, which includes company star Brandon Cutler sharing footage of the Young Bucks successful tag title defense over Jurassic Express from this past Wednesday’s Dynamite.

The episode also shows some backstage footage of CM Punk’s debut at Friday’s Rampage, with world champion Kenny Omega teasing a future showdown with the Chicago Savior somewhere down the line. Check out the full BTE below