MLW’s launch on Tubi is reportedly off to a strong start.

Those within MLW indicate that Tubi has been pleased with the promotion’s performance on the streaming platform thus far. The agreement is said to include a rights fee for MLW programming, along with a revenue-sharing component involving the company’s content library.

Meanwhile, MLW remains in discussions regarding additional secondary-window distribution rights for “MLW Fusion.”

VEEPS currently holds those rights, but the agreement is non-exclusive, allowing MLW to potentially bring the series to additional platforms.

MLW is also expected to have one or two debuts at its upcoming event from Center Stage in Atlanta this week.

Additionally, Sports Illustrated recently reported that MLW will return to pay-per-view on November 7.

(H/T: Fightful Select)