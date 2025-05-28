Morale within All Elite Wrestling is reportedly riding high following the company’s Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view event.

According to a report from Pwinsider, the backstage reaction to the event has been overwhelmingly positive.

The show was widely regarded by talent as “one of the best top-to-bottom presentations” the company has delivered in quite some time.

A standout moment that contributed to the upbeat atmosphere was the crowd’s reaction during the Anarchy in the Arena match, when Drowning Pool’s “Bodies” blared through the speakers. One wrestler described the eruption of the crowd as “one of the coolest moments ever” at a live AEW event.

Shelton Benjamin recently shared his interest in branching out into acting beyond his wrestling career. During an appearance on the “Energis” podcast, Benjamin expressed his desire to explore new opportunities in film and voiceover work. He said,

“I’m excited about it, just like the fans might be. Acting and voiceovers are things I’ve always wanted to do. I’m a big kid at heart—and honestly, a big geek too. I went to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time and had to hand my wallet over to my agent because I knew I’d blow every cent I made signing autographs on collectibles.”

He added, “When it comes to acting and the new ventures I want to pursue, I’m on a timeline now. This has to work. I can’t afford to just hope or wonder anymore. If there’s even a hint of an opportunity, I jump on it. Whether it’s something profound or even just unusual, I try to take action immediately. Time is ticking, and I’m all in.”

Speaking of Shelton Benjamin, he has responded to criticism suggesting that he failed to connect with fans during his wrestling career. The discussion was sparked on Tuesday when a Twitter user claimed Benjamin “lacked charisma” and “couldn’t get over with the fans.”

Benjamin responded directly, writing,

“I don’t think you’re old enough to look back far enough, so I’ll cut you some slack. But being over with the fans is the one thing I’ve never lacked.”

The exchange continued, and after the user said they were a fan but never viewed Benjamin as World Championship material, Benjamin replied with the following,

“So again, you were a fan, but according to you, I never got over with the fans — you being one of them. Being over and being champion are not the same thing. If you didn’t see me as championship material, I can respect that. Now can you answer my question? We’re all still waiting.”

