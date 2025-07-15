AEW All In: Texas took place over the weekend, and according to a new report, company morale is riding high following the event. The pay-per-view, which aired on Saturday, featured major moments such as Hangman Page capturing the AEW World Championship and Toni Storm successfully defending her AEW Women’s World Championship against Mercedes Mone.

On today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that talent backstage were “very, very happy” with how the show turned out. Dave Meltzer added that there’s a strong sense that AEW has “turned things around” and “peaked for a big show,” signaling a positive shift in the company’s direction.

AEW now looks ahead to its next major event, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, set for August 24th in London.