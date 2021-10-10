Fightful Select has released a series of notes and updates on this past Friday’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. Check out the highlights below.

-Following up on a report from yesterday, Liv Morgan was at one point scheduled to win her first round Queen of the Ring matchup against Carmella, but by show time and internally, Carmella was slotted as the one to go over. Their segment was produced by Jamie Noble.

-Former multi-time WWE tag champion Jason Jordan was the producer/agent for the women’s contract signing segment, as well as the two dark matches that happened on the evening.

-Adam Pearce was listed as the producer for the Cesaro and Finn Balor match, a bout that Balor won.