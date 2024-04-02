A big update on NXT star Roxanne Perez.

Perez will be challenging Lyra Valkyria for the NXT women’s championship at this weekend’s Stand & Deliver premium live event. According to Fightful Select, WWE officials have been very impressed with Perez’s work, especially the work she has been doing as a heel. While many have assumed that Perez would be going up to the main roster soon, the belief is that she will continue to develop her current character in NXT, with some even believing that she will win the title this weekend.

That being said, Perez’s main roster call-up is being reported as “only a matter of time.” Management was happy with how well Perez has done with her main roster appearances, including in the 2023 and 2024 Royal Rumble matchups. Another source tells Fightful that “the sky is the limit” for Perez and her future with the company.