As noted, WWE announced this morning that they will be holding a new event entitled, “Bash in Berlin” in Germany in 2024. However, that doesn’t appear to be the only major event that WWE will hold in Europe in 2024.

According to Fightful Select, WWE currently has Backlash 2024 internally scheduled for Paris, France. While this is not finalized the publication says WWE has been heavily discussing this as the location. Last year’s Backlash took place from Puerto Rico and featured Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny in one of the marquee matchups.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated as this is an ongoing story.