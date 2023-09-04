AEW All Out is currently airing its All Out pay-per-view, which takes place from the United Center in Chicago and features several marquee title matchups. You can follow our full results of the event here.

Fightful Select has released several notes ahead of the event. Check those out below.

-Billie Starkz was unable to get cleared for All Out. She was rumored to challenge Athena for the ROH Women’s Championship. Instead a trios women’s match was added.

-AEW was pretty confident in their decision to replace CM Punk with Bryan Danielson in his strap match with Ricky Starks. Danielson was apparently cleared to return over the last week.

-Talents who were not booked on All Out were seen heading home after the show.

-Jeff Jarrett was the one who pitched to have Dennis Rodman on AEW All Out.

-The Over Budget Battle Royal was always planned for All Out as it made more sense then All In as most of the talents who participated in the match were already in town for Starrcast VI.