Fightful Select released the following backstage report ahead of tonight’s Forbidden Door.

Hayden Backlund, a regular at Black Label Pro, appeared in the AEW Collision segment with Chris Jericho.

Lady Frost is in the process of trademarking “murder gymnastics.”

Some wrestlers were uncertain about their matches on the show until this week.

EJ Nduka made his first appearance on AEW TV during Saturday’s Collision, despite being under contract for over a year.

AEW officials were pleased with the brawl between Swerve and Ospreay during Collision.

There are unannounced signings expected who have not yet appeared on AEW or ROH TV.

Kamille, who has been with the company for months, is not part of the “unannounced signings.”

Discussions and preparations have been made to potentially bring Kamille in, though the details are unclear.

AEW does not have any “underdog lock” picks for BetOnline AG odds, but Orange Cassidy would be considered if necessary. Swerve and Danielson are considered lock picks.

AEW has had a general outline of top matches planned for AEW All In for some time, excluding Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay as of early this month.

Jim Ross has been dealing with recent health issues, particularly before traveling for shows. He primarily works PPV events.

Ricochet and Natalya remain under contract with WWE, while alleged Fightful informant Dijak is not.

Several AEW talent and staff arrived in New York early to enjoy the city, even those without media obligations.