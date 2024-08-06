Tonight’s NXT Great American Bash television special takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will air on the SyFy Channel. Fightful Select has released a report ahead of the program revealing several scoops, including some additional notes for the NXT brand.

-FraAxiom vs. MSK for the NXT tag team titles is set to be the main event for tonight’s Bash. Pete Dunne and Trick Williams are expected to open the braodccast.

-Joe Hendry is scheduled for a promo tonight, along with his matchup. This is said to be a goodbye promo, with the belief being that his current stint in NXT is up.

-Ethan Page’s NXT title defense against oro Mensah is currently scheduled to take place in the middle of the show.

-Oba Femi will be present, but will not be wrestling tonight.

-There is excitement amongst the locker room about NXT going back on the road. However, it is not known if that will be a permanent change.

-Sources tell Fightful that more main roster talent are expected to be on the October 1st and October 8th episodes, which marks the brand’s return to the road and premiere on The CW. The October 8th edition will be going up against AEW Dynamite Title-Tuesday.