Tonight’s episode of NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a SCOOPS THREAD ahead of the show, which you can check out below.

-TNA talent are expected to be working tonight’s battle royal on the show. The winner challenges for the NXT Championship at Heatwave.

-Dijak has been spotted in Orlando. It is not known if he’ll be on the program.

-As noted, NXT writer Johnny Russo was backstage at TNA Against All Odds.

-TNA World Champion Moose has mentioned several times that he wants to work with NXT talent.

-WWE main roster talent extended their openness to appear in the NXT battle royal. There is a sense of excitement from everyone involved with the match.