Tonight’s episode of NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA Network. This will mark the first episode of NXT following Sunday’s Battleground PLE.

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has released a new report revealing several interesting tidbits ahead of the broadcast. Check it out below.

-Roxanne Perez successfully defended the NXT women’s championship against Jordynne Grace at Battleground. As of Tuesday, it is unknown who Pere’z next challenger will be.

-Giulia was spotted at Marigold’s event today in Japan, meaning she will not be present on tonight’s NXT.

-TNA superstar Joe Hendry is in Orlando today. It is not known if he will pop up at the WWE Performance Center.

-Sexyy Red’s arrest will not prevent her from appearing on future episodes of NXT. Some officials were surprised that it happened, while others reveal they were unaware.

-More TNA crossovers are expected, possibly as soon as tonight’s show.

-Blank rundowns were distributed before the show, an indication that more surprises are in store.