WWE will return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW. A new Fightful Select report notes how WWE executives were told last week that tonight’s RAW was the highest grossing red brand TV taping of 2022 so far.

We noted before how WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix were scheduled to travel to RAW, and then to SummerSlam on Sunday. Word now is that some elements of those travel plans were canceled today, but there’s no word yet on what that exactly means, or if it will impact Edge’s return to TV.

Maryse was also scheduled internally for tonight’s RAW, perhaps to promote the Miz & Mrs. finale, or The Miz’s match with Logan Paul at SummerSlam. Paul will be hosting an ImpaulsiveTV segment on tonight’s show.

A big celebration with a cake was planned for Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary on tonight’s RAW. Word is that there are a “significant number of props” planned for the segment. Rey and Dominik Mysterio will also face The Judgment Day on tonight’s show.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* The final RAW build for SummerSlam

* Logan Paul hosts ImpaulsiveTV segment

* Rey Mysterio celebrates 20th anniversary with WWE

* The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

* The Bloodline vs. Riddle and The Street Profits

