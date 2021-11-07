PW Insider has released a ton of news and notes from last night’s MLW War Chamber/Fusion Tapings in Philadelphia, which saw the crowning of several new champions as well as the War Chamber matchup. Highlights are below.

-King Muertes was not able to appear at the event due to American Airlines canceling a ton of flights around the world. MLW did their best to get Muertes there, but it was reportedly impossible to happen. Instead Savio Vega, who produced several segments/matches on the show, was put in his spot.

-Josef Samuel was also not present at the tapings. However, his reason is unknown, but Insider notes that it was NOT a travel issue.

-Former world champion Jacob Fatu broke from CONTRA UNIT following the War Chamber matchup, and will now be receiving a babyface push. The crowd at the event was very into Fatu as a face. Mads Kruger, who Fatu got into a shoving match with, will be receiving a monster heel push.

-Jeff Cobb originally came out in his Mantanza gear for the War Chamber matchup, but then removed his mask and worked as himself. Cobb reportedly was uncomfortable wearing all the gear, which the Philly crowd was fine with since they popped big for the moment.

-New MLW National Openweight champion Alex Kane will be feuding with Calvin Tankman for the title.

-Injuries: nZo suffered a busted nose during his match with Matt Cross and Delmi Exo got a cut on her arm at some point in the night. Both are doing fine.

-The Von Erichs are expected to return to MLW soon after taking a break.

-ACH returned and received a great ovation from the crowd.

-There may be plans for MLW to return to Mexico for television tapings. Azteca Underground leader Cesar Duran may be the storyline explanation as to why MLW would run Mexico again.

-MLW won’t be returning to Philadelphia in December, but officials told talent that they will be returning there from January on.

-Davey Richards, Konnan, Savio Vega, Homicide, and Dave Prazak were producers for last night’s show.

Full spoilers to the show are here.