Monday’s post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW reportedly created a lot of optimism for many in the company.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that wrestlers across all WWE brands have indicated that they have a renewed optimism with Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H leading the writing team. One NXT talent said that Dakota Kai being brought back so quickly was a great sign, and makes them hopeful for their future as well.

Two top talents reportedly said they were excited to not wrestle the same person every week, and hoped that was a key move going forward.

There was a lot of positivity coming out of last night’s RAW regarding Ciampa and Mustafa Ali being put in good spots where they could shine. A top wrestler outside of WWE reportedly noticed the increased focus on the women’s division.

This is a stark contrast from just weeks ago, but especially coming out of the Royal Rumble in January after a chaotic scene that left many unhappy. So far, no one is raising particular concerns within the roster about Vince McMahon no longer being in creative. Triple H has also been credited for having visions and integrating things that were heavily Vince projects, such as Maximum Male Models.

