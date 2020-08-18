Backstage News and Notes from This Week’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

As we’ve noted, Impact Wrestling is filming more TV content in Nashville, Tennessee this week.

It was reported by Fightful Select that the company is filming up until Bound For Glory in October with this week’s tapings.

There’s talk that several new faces are showing up at the Impact tapings this week, but none from WWE or ROH. Most of the new faces are indie stars getting another look from the company, as noted before at this link.

Regarding Sami Callihan, there are no major plans for him right now, at least based on how filming went.

On a related note, AXS and Impact have stepped up their media presence over the past few months to capitalize on the renewed buzz coming out of Slammiversary and the post-PPV edition of Impact.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.