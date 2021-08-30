WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match is no longer listed in WWE’s official RAW preview for tonight.

As noted, The Miz vs. John Morrison was also nixed from the line-up after being announced last week.

WWE was still promoting Lashley vs. Sheamus as of this afternoon, and Lashley is backstage for the show, as seen in the tweet below.

It was noted by PWInsider that there was a lot of switching around of plans at tonight’s RAW, including where segments would be placed. It was described as a “crazy day” backstage at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

We noted before how WWE United States Champion Damian Priest was announced to kick off tonight’s RAW with an Open Challenge. At one point he was scheduled to defend against Drew McIntyre, but that may have changed.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW

