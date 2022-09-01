There are lots of rumors going around on AEW star Malakai Black.

There have been rumors on Black asking for his AEW release only for the company to deny the request, but a new report from Fightful Select notes that a rep for AEW shot the rumors down, saying they are completely false.

However, there is a rumor within the AEW roster that says Black has been unhappy, but the reason for his unhappiness has not been confirmed. AEW sources that have said Black wasn’t happy, also said they believed things have been smoothed over to some degree.

Regarding the rumors on Black asking for his release, which AEW has denied, it’s interesting to note that sources outside of AEW have also indicated that he asked for his release, but that has not been confirmed.

Black is currently signed to a five-year AEW contract, which has four more years left on it. As noted at this link, Black revealed in early August that he had been dealing with a significant back injury, which at one point had him convinced he’d have to retire.

AEW announced on Wednesday’s All Out go-home edition of Dynamite that Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews will face Sting, Miro and Darby Allin at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Black was released from WWE on June 2, 2021 along with other budget cuts, and right in the middle of a push that came following a return from a six month hiatus. Black debuted with AEW on the July 7, 2021 Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, and began a feud with Cody Rhodes. Black’s in-ring debut came as a win over Rhodes on the August 4, 2021 Homecoming edition of Dynamite. Black formed The House of Black with King after his debut on January 12 of this year, and then Matthews joined them on the February 23 Dynamite. Julia Hart joined them in late May at Double Or Nothing. Black has also made some indie appearances since leaving WWE, and is a current PWG World Tag Team Champion with King.

Black has worked 23 matches for AEW since arriving in the company, and 19 of those have been wins, but only 10 have been singles bouts. His only singles loss came against Rhodes. Black’s last singles match was a win over Penta Oscuro on the June 22 Dynamite, and before that his last singles bout was a win over Brian Pillman Jr. on the January 5 Dynamite.

