Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida and will be broadcast on the FOX network. WrestleVotes has just tweeted out a few spoilers for the show so if you wish to avoid them DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

WV writes, “Tonight’s #SmackDown from Jacksonville: Tiffany v Bianca Belair is on the rundown as of now. Logan Paul gets his match v Cody Rhodes in Saudi for the WWE title ONLY & Orton vows war against the Bloodline.”

ANNOUNCED LINEUP SO FAR:

-Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul contract signing

-Tama Tonga vs. LA Knight King of the Ring Quarterfinal

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Randy Orton King of the Ring Quarterfinal

-Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal

-Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal