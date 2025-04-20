As the first night of WrestleMania 41 gets underway, there’s plenty happening both behind the scenes and in the stadium. Here are the latest backstage and arena notes from Saturday’s show:

– Sources within AAA tell us there have been ongoing rumors of a working relationship with WWE. Some within the promotion expected WWE representatives to appear at AAA’s recent television tapings to potentially finalize an agreement, but that ultimately did not happen.

– Fans attending WrestleMania 41 are facing exceptionally long lines to enter the venue, raising concerns about whether everyone will be seated in time for the official start of the show.

– In a unique twist this year, there are actual seats incorporated into the WrestleMania stage set, adding a different visual element for the broadcast and in-person experience.

– Despite recent speculation, we’re told Bayley’s injury is part of a planned storyline and not a legitimate issue. The angle has been in the works for some time.

– As expected, WrestleMania 41 has drawn a major celebrity presence, with numerous high-profile names in attendance for the spectacle.

– We’re hearing that WWE is rolling out more brand integrations across this WrestleMania weekend than ever before, with corporate partnerships playing a major role in the production.

