Some backstage news and notes have already started coming out of the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view on Saturday night at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.

Featured below are some quick notes from the big show:

* Samoa Joe’s stretcher job at AEW All In was purely storyline and not a legitimate injury.

* Hangman Page has family members in attendance for tonight’s big event.

* AEW had long-term plans in place for “Timeless” Toni Storm to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship over Mercedes Moné at All In.

* Creative for the Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. Young Bucks match was initially mapped out around AEW Double or Nothing. At one point, there was a possibility of Hangman Page being slotted in Ospreay’s spot depending on how All In plans shook out. In a funny note, Swerve and Ospreay are listed as AEW EVPs now on the AEW roster page (even though it was specified going into the event that they weren’t becoming EVPs with a win, rather, The Young Bucks would simply lose their AEW EVP status.)

* MJF was locked in as the winner of the Casino Gauntlet match several weeks back.

* Creative surrounding Dustin Rhodes’ AEW TNT Championship win came together on short notice.

* Adam Cole’s emotional announcement sparked plenty of backstage tears. Cole, who is deeply loved across the industry, shared that he’ll be stepping away “for a while” due to health-related issues.

