Will Ospreay was written off TV at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on Saturday. Although he, Darby Allin, The Golden Lovers, and Hiroshi Tanahashi secured a victory over The Death Riders, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks in the Lights Out Steel Cage Match, Ospreay suffered a post-match attack. He is now slated for neck surgery.

Swerve Strickland fell to Kazuchika Okada during the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. Strickland has been contending with ongoing knee issues and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Pwinsider is reporting that Kyle Fletcher required stitches following his match with Hiromu Takahashi at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

MVP was reportedly never expected to appear at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

And finally, backstage morale is reportedly “really good” after sellout shows in Glasgow and London.