Could Vince Russo actually be making his way back to WWE?

The former WWE head writer reportedly had discussions with the company earlier this year regarding a potential return to the creative side of the business, marking a surprising development more than 27 years after his original departure.

Conrad Thompson recently reported that Russo had been involved in talks with WWE over the summer, and additional details have since surfaced regarding how far those conversations may have progressed.

According to sources within WWE headquarters, company president Nick Khan was believed to have had conversations with Russo about a possible return.

There were also indications that Russo either visited WWE headquarters at some point or was being considered for a visit, although the seriousness of the discussions remains unclear.

Interestingly, the reported conversations apparently never made their way to much of WWE’s existing creative and production staff.

Multiple agents, producers, writers, and other personnel who regularly travel with the company were reportedly unaware of any discussions involving Russo.

Some influential figures within WWE reportedly laughed off the possibility when asked about it.

Even individuals who work closely with Khan were said to have been caught off guard by the reports, indicating that the subject had not previously been raised with them.

Russo previously served as one of WWE’s leading creative figures during the Attitude Era before departing for WCW in 1999.

(H/T: Fightful Select)