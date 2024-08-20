The August 19th episode of WWE Raw took place in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and featured top stars appearing on the program including CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Randy Orton, GUNTHER, Sheamus and more.

WrestleVotes has since released a report revealing several backstage notes and news items regarding last night’s Raw, which you can check out below.

-WWE internally had a lot of praise for the South Florida crowd and were happy with their reactions throughout the night.

-CM Punk’s promo was received well, specifically how it highlighted WWE’s big presence at Fanatics Fest. Separate reports revealed that WWE stars had the biggest lines all weekend long.

-Liv Morgan was also heavily praised by management for the “raw intensity” she showed during Judgment Day’s attack on Priest and Ripley.