Last night’s episode of NXT featured some top names from TNA appearing in the opening battle royal matchup. This included Frankie Kazarian and fan-favorite Joe Hendry, who had an interaction with Shawn Michaels shortly after his elimination that WWE shared on social media. Fightful Select has released a report following NXT revealing several interesting tidbits, which you can check out below.

-Je-Von Evans received a ton of praise for his awareness of the camera, specifically for how he made the closing shot happen.

-Joe Hendry is expected to make more appearances in NXT following his brief cameo. Both NXT and TNA officials were very happy at the reception he received.

-WWE continues to purposely keep the Brooks Jensen storyline off of television as they want it to build up by fan reaction. Wes Lee was thrown by Jensen’s attempt to rush the ring as he was not supposed to acknowledge it.

-There were never plans for Dijak to appear on NXT despite him being in Orlando ahead of the show.