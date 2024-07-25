Tonight’s AEW Blood & Guts special took place from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and was broadcast on TBS. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several backstage notes following the show.

-Eddie Kingston was originally supposed to factor into the AEW vs. Elite storyline. Unfortunately, Kingston was injured earlier this year and was unable to participate.

-Dean Malenko narrated the main event video package. Reports are that he had surgery last year to help with his Parkinson’s and many have said that he is a “new man.” Malenko is widely loved backstage.

-Kamille’s appearance was kept very quiet. She has been under contract to AEW since February.

-Team Elite was at one point set to win Blood & Guts, but that obviously changed following tonight’s show.

-AEW ended up outselling their last AEW Dynamite trip to Nashville with tonight’s Blood & Guts.