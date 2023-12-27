WWE ran its annual Holiday House Show from Madison Square Garden last night,an event that featured CM Punk’s first match back in nearly a decade.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several notes from the show, which you can check out below.

-This is set to be one of WWE’s most successful Holiday tours in terms of financials.

– WWE did film some stuff at the House Show so there is a chance that it will be shown on future episodes of television.

– The CM Punk vs. Dominik match was viewed well over a million times through clips on the web.

– WWE was very pleased with the buzz that the MSG show got in general.

– Vince McMahon was not at MSG for the WWE house show.

– WWE hit the merchandise stands heavy with CM Punk merchandise for the MSG show.