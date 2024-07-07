Last night WWE held its annual Money In The Bank premium live event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several news items following the event, which you can access below.

-There are no major injuries coming out of the event. Chad Gable, Chelsea Green, and Zoey Stark were specifically asked about since they took some big spots in the MITB ladder matches but all are said to be doing well.

-Some other non-WWE names that were backstage included Josh Alexander, Matt Cardona, Jade Chung, and former referee Jimmy Korderas.

-The referee who officiated the tag team main event is said to be doing fine as well. He had recently returned from an injury.

-Some people on social media have noted that Seth Rollins is still in town for NXT Heatwave. Rollins isn’t the only one as Monday’s Raw is a short distance away.