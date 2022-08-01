Tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW is expected to be a major show, the first big episode with WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H in charge following the retirement of Vince McMahon.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that word from backstage is that RAW looks “really good,” and that the first hour may be commercial-free.

“I’m told RAW tonight looks really good as of now, and is a packed show. So much so, USA Network is allowing the 1st hour to be commercial free if WWE wants,” the report noted.

Furthermore, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted on Twitter that he heard tonight’s RAW sounds like a “statement” show. No other details were provided.

As noted earlier, it’s rumored that Sasha Banks and Naomi may make their WWE returns on tonight’s RAW but that has not been confirmed by any other sources.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

