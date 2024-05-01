This past Monday’s WWE Raw was held from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri and was broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on the show, as well as some backstage WWE/NXT news. Check it out below.

NXT NEWS:

-Natalya vs. Lola Vice got a standing ovation as they returned to the backstage area.

-CM Punk was not listed on internal rundowns for WWE Raw. He was advertised locally for the show and wasn’t hidden or anything.

-Braun Strowman was backstage all day, and was greeted by many wrestlers welcoming him back.

-We spoke to several talent that found out their new brands a few days before Monday’s Raw.

-Chelsea Green was not backstage very long at NXT and was brought in quickly to do her spot.

-Michin was kept a secret and was listed as “Alundra Blayze” internally on NXT rundowns.

RAW PRODUCERS:

-Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan Nia Jax promo: TJ Wilson

-Xavier Woods vs. GUNTHER: Petey Williams

-Logan Paul, Judgment Day, Patrick Mahomes: Shane Helms

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed: Shawn Daivari

-Drew McIntyre/CM Punk promo: Abyss

-Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax: TJ Wilson

-Awesome Truth vs. Alpha Academy: Abyss

-Jey Uso, Ricochet & Andrade vs. Judgment Day: Jason Jordan and Bobby Roode

-WWE Speed: Apollo Crews vs. Ivar: Shawn Daivari

-WWE Main Event: Katana & Kayden vs Chelsea & PIper: Adam Pearce

-WWE Main Event: Creed Bros vs. Angel & Berto: Adam Pearce