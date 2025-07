– This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was titled “Whatcha Gonna Do?” — a nod many believe was in tribute to the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

– Featured below are a list of producers and writers for matches and segments that were included on the July 28, 2025 broadcast on the USA Network from a sold out Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI:

Producers



* AJ Styles & Kabuki Warriors vs. Judgment Day: TJ Wilson & Shane Helms

* Grayson Waller vs. Sheamus: Abyss

* Lyra Valkyria & Becky Lynch: TJ Wilson

* Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Naomi, Chelsea Green & Secret Hervice: Jason Jordan

* LWO vs. Judgment Day: Bobby Roode

* ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed: Michael Hayes & Adam Pearce

Writers



* Sheamus & Grayson Waller: John Trowbridge

* Naomi: Bryan Yang & Alex O’Keefe

* Lyra Valkyria: Ben Saccoccio

* Sami Zayn: Brian Parise

* Bayley interview: Ben Saccoccio

* Jugment Day backstage: Bryan Yang & Alex O’Keefe

* Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella: Bryan Yang & Alex O’Keefe

* ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso: Chad Barbash

* Gunther & CM Punk: Alexandra Williams

(H/T: Fightful Select)