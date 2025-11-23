AEW wrapped up a packed night at the Prudential Center on Saturday, and sources noted that morale was especially high behind the scenes as talent and staff cleared out following the AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view.

During the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan addressed questions about the possible sale of Warner Bros. Discovery. Khan said he had no concerns about the situation and made it clear he remains confident in AEW’s long-term future. He also took a moment to acknowledge the recent passing of George Tahinos and Bob Caudle, offering condolences to their friends and families.

There were plenty of notable faces backstage throughout the evening. Former WWE and ECW star Dawn Marie was at the show with her family, while Samantha Irvin — Ricochet’s wife and the former WWE ring announcer — was also backstage visiting. Marq Quen of Private Party was seen in the building, though his tag partner Isiah Kassidy was not.

Former ROH owner Cary Silkin stopped by before the show, and AEW book author Keith Elliot Greenberg was also in attendance. The company had signed copies of AEW: This Book Is All Elite available for fans. At ringside, longtime super-fan Vladimir and Ringside Charlie were spotted taking in the action. Legendary photographer George Napolitano was also working the show, capturing ringside shots throughout the night.

As for announcements, AEW revealed the first names confirmed for the upcoming Continental Classic tournament: Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. Additionally, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will feature Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue in the AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship tournament.

Talent is also bracing for a grueling travel stretch. AEW is in the midst of back-to-back weeks of double tapings, with Boston hosting a set last Wednesday followed by this weekend’s PPV in Newark. Nashville hosts another round next week, many wrestlers are scheduled for WrestleCade over Thanksgiving weekend, and the company then heads to Indiana on December 3 before ROH/AEW dates in Columbus on December 5–6.

