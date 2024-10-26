The action continued inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York after the final match and segment was taped for the November 1 episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday night (Full Spoiler Report Here).

As noted, WWE announced a sell out for the double SmackDown taping in Brooklyn on October 25, with approximately 11,000 fans packed inside the building for the final blue brand shows on the road to WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

Once the final match and segment for the 11/1 show was done being taped, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes gave a post-show promo to the live crowd in attendance. “The American Nightmare” thanked the 11,000 fans for being an excellent crowd through such a long show. He also autographed his weight belt and gave it to a lucky young fan in the crowd.

WWE was selling exclusive “Brooklyn Nightmare” Cody Rhodes t-shirts at the show, as well as “I Love You Brooklyn” and “SmackDown Brooklyn 2024” merchandise.

Lin Manuel-Miranda, a multiple-time Tony-winning Broadway actor, was among those in the crowd at the Barclays Center for the double taping on 10/25.

A special video of WWE archivist Ben Brown presenting SmackDown memorabilia from the past aired in the building before the taping got started.

WWE did not air the Nick Aldis and LA Knight backstage segment that included the announcement of the triple-threat U.S. title match for Crown Jewel for the live crowd.

Ella the Elephant, New York Liberty’s mascot, was backstage visiting with her “cousin” Bianca Belair.

Chelsea Green released this Brooklyn-themed video on her X page while in town for the double taping.

