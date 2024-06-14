This past Tuesday NXT held its weekly episode of television from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Fightful Select has released a report revealing several backstage tidbits from the show, including news about TNA possibly getting involved next week.

-The June 18th episode of NXT will feature a 25-man battle royal, where the winner challenges Trick Williams for the NXT Championship. Most of the participants for the match have been locked in but this report mentions that TNA talents might be used for the match.

-Joe Hendry mentions were made by NXT play-by-play man Vic Joseph. Corey Brennan states that this was not an accident, and these hints are being done on purpose.

-The NIL Class that was hown were all part of the recent WWE tryouts.

-Cody Rhodes, who guest appeared on the show, spoke to any talent that he could during his visit.

-NXT officials are happy with how the Brooks Jensen storyline is playing out. When asked why this hasn’t been shown on TV Brennan says that those same officials like blurring the lines and are hoping the fans will help carry the story.

-AEW star Rebel was backstage for the show, but just visiting friends.

-Wendy Choo made her return on the show. NXT officials were very happy with her new presentation.