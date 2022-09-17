NWA recently held a set of television tapings from their home-base in Georgia, which included a backstage talent meeting that did not involve NWA management. Fightful Select has released a new report regarding that meeting. Full details are below.

-Some veterans felt like the meeting wasn’t really necessary and a “waste of time,” but it should be noted that there was no major heat between anyone.

-Luke Hawx was one talent who spoke, which many understood as he is in promotional business with NWA for their upcoming Hard Times event. Along with Hawx Caprice Coleman, Jay Bradley, and Sal Rinauro all had something to say.

-One veteran told Fightful that nothing really newsworthy occurred during the meeting and was a very basic exchange. They also wondered why it was happening since the NWA tapings usually only happen one weekend every few months.

-There was a talent that walked out on the meeting prior to it ending but that was not really noticed, nor seen as a sign of disrespect.

–