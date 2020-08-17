Backstage News from the Recent RAW Underground Tapings

WWE RAW Underground will continue on tonight’s SummerSlam go-home show with Week 3 of the “worked shoot-style fighting” concept.

The filming for last week’s RAW Underground segments went much smoother than the first batch of segments for Week 1, according to Fightful Select. The premiere segments were taped the same day they aired.

It was noted that WWE “found their footing a little bit more” with the Week 2 tapings, but they were still producing RAW Underground content past 1am ET, as they did with the premiere week.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW Underground segments.

