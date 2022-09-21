AEW officials held a talent meeting backstage at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City before tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.

Details from the meeting are limited as of this writing, but Fightful Select notes that the meeting was described as very positive. It effectively served as a pep talk for the roster ahead of another major show for the company.

The talent meetings held since All Out have seemed to resonate well with the roster and staff.

A longtime AEW talent noted that the past three weeks have felt much more laid back than how things were in the weeks before All Out. Another veteran talent noted that the AEW locker room has been the best it’s been in quite a while over the last three tapings.

One AEW source used the term “addition by subtraction,” but would not specify who they meant in that regard.

