More spoilers and backstage news have surfaced regarding the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut tonight at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

WWE conducted rehearsals throughout the night for tonight’s episode of Raw and has returned to the Intuit Dome for additional preparations.

The show is set to open with an extended promo by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, which is expected to recount the journey of WWE leading up to the debut of Raw at this venue.

The segment will begin with a pre-recorded video package and culminate with Levesque appearing live in the ring to energize the Los Angeles audience.

Additionally, several minutes of video footage has surfaced showing the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. being completely transformed and set up for tonight’s historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut. (Watch Video Here).

