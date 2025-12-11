WWE rang in the season this week, hosting its annual holiday party near company headquarters.

And a new report sheds light on who made the guest list.

One source is reporting that the gathering took place at a local catering hall in Stamford, Connecticut, with a mix of on-air talent and behind-the-scenes employees turning out for the year-end celebration.

Among the names spotted were Maxxine Dupri, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, Rusev, Ludwig Kaiser, GUNTHER, and Chelsea Green.

A solid lineup for a company party.

The report added that numerous other staff members attended, though not everyone typically seen at past holiday events appeared to be present this year.

In previous years, notable attendees have included WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE President Nick Khan, and former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon. It was not indicated whether any of them took part in this year’s festivities.

As WWE wraps up 2025, the company’s schedule shifts into high gear.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event airs this Saturday, December 13, kicking off a packed stretch that rolls directly into the WWE Live Holiday Tour beginning December 26 in Baltimore, Maryland.

That tour runs through January 24, 2026, where it concludes at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

And the momentum continues next month with the launch of the Road to Royal Rumble Tour, spanning multiple European stops before culminating in the Royal Rumble 2026 Premium Live Event at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Reports also surfaced this week regarding plans for a big WWE international PLE in mid-2026 in Italy.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)