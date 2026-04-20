WrestleMania 42 delivered plenty of spectacle, and two standout entrances are now getting additional behind-the-scenes clarity.

Dominik Mysterio fully embraced his “King of the Luchadores” persona on the grand stage, making a memorable entrance atop a massive throne as he was flanked by a group of masked luchadores dressed in white.

The presentation wasn’t just for show.

The individuals surrounding Dominik were legitimate luchadores, with names including Gravity, Rayo Star, Anubis, Mexa Boys (Noisy Boy and Spider Fly), Calibus, Diablo Azteca, Skalibur, and Enigma, who fans may also recognize as “The King” Rey Mysterio.

A stacked lineup for a larger-than-life entrance.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan’s WrestleMania moment also came with its own star-studded supporting cast.

After debuting her new “Trouble” entrance theme and capturing the Women’s World Championship from Stephanie Vaquer, attention quickly turned to the performers who joined her during the elaborate entrance.

Following the show, dancer Lauren Gerrie took to Instagram to reveal the full group involved, naming Douglas Burkhardt, Rebecca “becbook,” Kirsten Smits, Mor Mendel, and Jacqueline Lee Hur as part of the team that shared the spotlight on the big stage.

DOMINIK MYSTERIO WITH ONE OF THE COLDEST ENTRANCES IN WWE HISTORY OH MY GOODNESS MAN THE GREATEST MYSTERIO OF ALL TIME #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/tM6grhfkHm — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 19, 2026

(H/T: BodySlam+)