There have been some reports that the WWE Network will be shutting down completely when WWE Monday Night RAW moves to Netflix in January 2025. This is not entirely accurate.

According to multiple reports, the WWE Network will remain active in several international markets where Netflix won’t have the rights to WWE programming yet due to existing deals.

The emails issued by WWE on Friday were sent to former subscribers in The Philippines that the Network will be available again in that country after two years of WWE content being on Disney+ in that region.

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens has been announced for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special on NBC, which takes place on December 14th from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island. The finals of the WWE United States Women’s Championship will also be taking place on this show.

Despite working with TNA Wrestling these days, The Hardys are technically free agents working without a contract. There is no concern that The Hardys will attempt to pull anything that would hurt the company.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey is signed with TNA Wrestling through the end of the year. Despite this, he is done with the company and has already said his goodbyes. AEW won’t be able to use Bailey until 2025 and he’s not planned for the Continental Classic.

And finally, Kenny Omega will be returning to AEW imminently. Some believe it could happen as early as tonight’s Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view event.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.