The first three-hour WWE SmackDown episode is now in the rear view mirror.

There were numerous last-minute revisions to the opening segment of tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown.

Initially, the plan was for the show to kick off with a Kevin Owens promo, which would eventually involve Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes.

after considerable back-and-forth discussions about what would work best creatively for all parties, the version that aired was finalized.

The segment was produced by Shawn Daivari.

As for Tiffany Stratton’s cash-in and subsequent title change, sources say it had been planned for weeks and kept tightly under wraps. Very few were aware of the impending change, which was strategically timed to coincide with SmackDown’s expansion.

This decision aimed to deliver a major moment for The USA Network, the show, and Stratton herself.

