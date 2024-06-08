– Expect Andrade to still appear on SmackDown despite being booked to win the WWE Speed Championship.

– Once again, The Guerillas of Destiny were not listed under that name on internal run sheets for SmackDown this week. The duo, along with Solo Sikoa, also weren’t listed as The Bloodline collectively for their main event match on the run sheet, however there was no real reason for that.

– Several extras were brought in from OVW for this week’s blue brand show. Among them were Luke Kurtis, TW3, Ashton Adonis and Kal Herro, all of whom appeared on screen. Angelica Risk and Sophia Rose were also backstage at the taping.

(H/T: Fightful Select)