– It’s unclear why WWE opted to call an audible and swap out Dakota Kai in favor of IYO SKY taking the match against Sonya Deville. Kai is not sidelined, according to internal reports, and is still listed on the active talent roster.

– Speaking of the active talent roster, even though Alpha Academy are using the name and graphics, they’re listed internally by their individual names.

– A-Town Down Under are not expected to appear on WWE Raw regularly moving forward, despite their match on the 8/5 episode in Baltimore, MD.

– Natalya is still not on the road with WWE.

– Isla Dawn was backstage at Monday’s show in Baltimore, despite not being used.

– Chad Gabler and The Creed Brothers do not have an official team name internally, although they were referred to as American Made by the commentary team throughout the broadcast.

