Some backstage news and notes have surfaced from the WWE Holiday Live Tour events at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. and Jacksonville, FL. on December 26.

– Most talent opted to travel on December 26 instead of Christmas for the house shows.

– Kofi Kingston and Raquel Rodriguez attended the MSG show but did not wrestle.

– The Wyatts appeared at the MSG show without Bo Dallas.

– For those curious, Cody Rhodes was always scheduled to be part of the entire SmackDown holiday tour.

– Nikki Cross competed in an eight-person tag match without her mask.

– Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre did not participate in the Raw MSG house show.

– WWE Raw is set to return to MSG on March 10.

– CM Punk made an appearance at the end of the show, wearing a towel and shower cap, to assist Damian Priest in fending off heels.

(H/T: Fightful Select)