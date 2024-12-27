Some backstage news and notes have surfaced from the WWE Holiday Live Tour events at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. and Jacksonville, FL. on December 26.
– Most talent opted to travel on December 26 instead of Christmas for the house shows.
– Kofi Kingston and Raquel Rodriguez attended the MSG show but did not wrestle.
– The Wyatts appeared at the MSG show without Bo Dallas.
– For those curious, Cody Rhodes was always scheduled to be part of the entire SmackDown holiday tour.
– Nikki Cross competed in an eight-person tag match without her mask.
– Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre did not participate in the Raw MSG house show.
– WWE Raw is set to return to MSG on March 10.
– CM Punk made an appearance at the end of the show, wearing a towel and shower cap, to assist Damian Priest in fending off heels.
(H/T: Fightful Select)