Things reportedly “got a little hectic” backstage at this week’s WWE NXT TV taping.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that there were several technical difficulties and errors at the taping, which led to a series of frustrations among those at the production table in the back.

There has been a lot of behind-the-scenes change, frustration and uncertainty in NXT as of late.

It was also said that most people in NXT pretty well agree that those in charge are in a rough position due to the stream of Superstar injuries this week, which include NXT Champion Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly and Ridge Holland.

