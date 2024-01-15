A change to WWE’s production style.

Many have observed the recent changes in WWE production, signaling a departure from the Kevin Dunn era. Notably, aspects that Dunn once resisted have now become standard practice.

One noticeable shift is the introduction of two distinct videos on WWE Raw and Smackdown. One features Chelsea Green and Piper Niven confronting Kayden Carter and Katana Chance at a club, while the other on Smackdown highlights Butch/Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Fightful Select is told that Triple H allowed Jeremy Borash to assemble a team in NXT over the past three years, operating discreetly outside of Kevin Dunn’s influence. Triple H was reportedly pleased with the results, and with Dunn’s exit, there’s an opportunity to incorporate this style of promos across all WWE shows.

The report adds that several individuals involved in crafting these promos have spoken positively about the new process and the creative freedom it allows. Under Dunn’s reign, segments might have frequently cut away to various elements, but the new approach prioritizes letting the characters breathe and allowing the segments to unfold organically.